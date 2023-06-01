Jake Roberts Rules Out Wrestling Again, Names WWE Star He’d Want For Final Opponent

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about whether he wants to wrestle again and who would be his opponent if he did another match. You can check out some highlights below:

On not wanting to wrestle again: “No, I’m done, guys. I’ve had a couple of close calls and. So you have to take care of this whole body, and my lungs aren’t healthy enough to do it, and my body’s not either. Man, I’m broken up. I’m busted up. You know your body going to take too much, and I should have quit probably ten years before I did. If I wanted to keep some of my healthier parts healthy, but no, my hips won’t take it, I’m getting ready to have my third hip. So, no, absolutely not.”

On who he would want as his last opponent: “It’d be Bray Wyatt.”

On not wanting to let the fans down and wrestling IamThePROVIDER in his last match: “I didn’t want to go out there and embarrass myself or let the fans down. It was great [referring to his last match]. I wanted it to be him, and it was.”

