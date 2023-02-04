– During a recent edition of his Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed that AEW once thought about using a mechanical snake for him to use on TV. However, those plans didn’t work out because it would’ve been too expensive. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Roberts on using an animatronic snake puppet: “To have the snake move like a snake and come up and open its mouth and all that sh*t … I would love that. I wouldn’t mind traveling with that, put it in a small suitcase and throw it overhead.”

Roberts used a real-life snake in AEW, just as he had done throughout his career once, and put it on Brandi Rhodes, but he admitted that he doesn’t think live animals are something that fans miss. He doesn’t believe that it would work with the characters today simply because they “don’t come across as strong as the counterpart would be.”

Roberts on WarnerMedia not letting AEW use a snake again on TV: “They’re not going to let a snake back in the ring, period. They were really pissed off that we used the snake. I guess they told us that wasn’t going to be allowed but we tried to do it anyway, they came down hard.”