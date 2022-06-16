wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Says Darby Allin Expected To Go To The Hospital After Stunt In Match With Jeff Hardy
In the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that Darby Allin told him that he expected a trip to the hospital after his match with Jeff Hardy on a recent AEW Dynamite. Allin was specifically referring to a moment in which he dived off a ladder to the outside onto Jeff.
Roberts said: “I seen him three days after that and he’s seen me coming and he’s like, ‘Oh, boy,’ he’s already ducking me cause he knows I’m gonna chew his ass! ‘What the f-ck are you doing?’ I said, ‘Tell me what you were thinking before that?’ He goes, ‘Jake, I was starting to go up. When I got up there, I thought, ‘Well, I’m here, I’m going to the hospital. I know I’m going to the hospital this time.’ He said, ‘I was quite shocked that I didn’t! I hit and I started moving stuff and it all still worked, and I thought, It wasn’t that bad!’ I said, ‘That’s the worst thing you could have told me!’“
