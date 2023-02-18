– During a recent Ask Jake Anything edition of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts explained why he doesn’t care for the Japanese Strong Style of wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on strong style: “For those who like it, go ahead. Beat the s*** out of each other. You know, there’s no need for it. The fans already know it’s a work, so why are you beating the f*** out of each other? Because you can? You want to show somebody how tough you are? If you want to show somebody how tough you are, go out on the street corner somewhere and pick a fight. You’ll be alright. Don’t put me through it.”

On his preference: “I’d much rather have a match where two guys are trying to perform and give me their very best, you know what I’m saying? Make it exciting.”