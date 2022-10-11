– During the latest edition of DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts spoke about his match with Rick Rude at WrestleMania IV in 1988. According to Roberts, he angered Ivana Trump, the late ex-wife of Donald Trump, after swinging his snake Damian at her during the event. It apparently angered Ivana Trump so much, she wanted to send hired guards up to his room to beat him up. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on what happened with Ivana Trump: “I remember Ivana sitting at ringside, not even looking at the ring. She had her champagne glass with the little bottle in the cooler, and she turned her chair sideways, and Don’s going crazy for the match, and she won’t even look. I came out on her side and took the snake and swung it at her, and she pushed her chair back and she fell backwards.”

Roberts on Donald Trump telling him Ivana wanted to hire guards to attack him: “I found out later at WrestleMania 7 that she tried to hire two of her guards to come to my hotel room to beat the f***ing s**t out of me, and Donald affirmed it. Donald loves me. I don’t know if it’s just because of that but he loves me, and I’m so glad.”