Jake Roberts Reveals Why He’s Self-Isolating at a Hotel in Atlanta During the Coronavirus Outbreak

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, who discussed how he’s currently in quarantine at a hotel in Atlanta, Georgia due to the coronavirus. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com:

Jake Roberts on people being selfish during the coronavirus outbreak: “We’ve all got to pull together. It really chaps my ass to see people not paying attention to what they’re asking us to do and they’re doing the same old thing they always do. It shows you how selfish some people can be. They’re gonna cause this thing to last longer than it should if we just do the right thing now. People like that should be arrested and put in jail.”

Roberts on AEW holding crowds in empty venues: “It was odd, but not that odd. Back in the beginning when I started wrestling, I went to a few places where there weren’t many people in the crowd [laughs]. I went to Japan one time where I wrestled in front of 12 people. It’s tough on the athlete because you don’t get to feed off the fans and get the energy off them. It’s just one of those things that AEW was trying to go a little further with it. But now they realized that they can’t do this and are gonna shut it down for a while.”

Roberts on why he’s currently quarantined at a hotel room when he was living with DDP before: “I’m quarantined in here. I was living with Dallas [DDP] and he was one of the first people to say if you leave, you can’t come back. Well, AEW wanted me to come out so I went and did it but I couldn’t go back to Dallas’ house. He had a baby in the house and nobody needs to be sick around a baby. He took the hard line and said, ‘Dude, if you leave, you can’t come back.’ I had to do it for AEW as I wanna help these guys. Now I’m paying for it brother.”