Jake Roberts Shares Story About Paul Bearer Staying in a Honeymoon Suite

– During a recent edition of DDP Snake Pit, Jake Roberts shared one of his favorite stories regarding late WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer, aka Percy Pringle, when the wrestlers were on the road and staying in honeymoon suites at a hotel in New York. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“At the time we were booked in upstate New York and we were staying at a hotel that had all of these honeymoon suites, and they gave all the guys the suites. The next morning I’m downstairs having breakfast and Percy comes up and he goes, ‘Oh Jake, what a horrible night.’ I’m like, ‘What happened, bro?’ He goes, ‘The worst thing that could ever happen to a married man.’ I go, ‘Damn that’s pretty serious. What, did you catch your wife cheating on you?’ He says, ‘No, she wasn’t cheating on me. But Jake you’ve got to understand, there I was in that beautiful suite thinking about my lovely wife. Jake, I got in the hot tub, candles lit, drinking some champagne, then I got out of the hot tub and went over and laid on that big heart-shaped bed buck ass naked. That’s when it happened, Jake.’ I said, ‘Well, what happened, Percy? What happened?’ He says, ‘I looked up and I saw the mirror on the ceiling and I thought to myself, ‘Your wife is one sick b**ch if she would f**k you. She’s demented! She’s twisted!'”