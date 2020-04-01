Jake Roberts Says ‘Chumps’ Like Shawn Michaels Needed WWE Title Because Nobody Thought He Was Tough, Says He & Bret Hart Were The ‘Worst’ Champions

In an interview with FlipDaScript, Jake Roberts said that Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart were the “worst” champions of all, going as far as to call Bret “boring” and also revealed the two guys who he thought were the best champions. Highlights are below.

On Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart were the worst champions of all: “Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, those chumps needed titles. Please. HBK, give me a break, brother. Give me a break, man. Him with his gruff voice, ain’t nobody ever thought he was tough. Jesus Christ man. Nobody paid attention to him. He was a tag team, hell nobody even looked at him. Sure, they were pretty, go out there and make the girls go, ‘Ohhh.’ That’s about it. That was about it. His in-ring, he worked his ass off, I’ll give him that, he performs his ass off, but was he ever a good champion? Hell no. Did he put asses in seats? Not that many. Check the books, man, check the books. Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were the worst champions of all. They did not put money in the bank.”

On who was better between Bret and Shawn: “I think Shawn was a better showman than Bret, no doubt. Bret was boring. Bret was a great wrestler, to me, Bret Hart would have never been champion. He belongs on the fifth or sixth match, in a tag situation. He was a great mechanic in the ring, but brother, there’s a million mechanics out there that ain’t got no damn nuts to turn.”

On who were the greatest champions: “Steve Austin. He put money in the bank, brother. Hogan put money in the bank, hell yeah he did.”

