Jake Roberts Thinks Shawn Michaels Is The Right Fit To Oversee WWE NXT

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the importance of a development territory, Shawn Michaels and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On having a location like NXT to develop young talent: “I think it’s a great idea, man. They can pull talent from all over. I mean, that’s what they’ve done. They give tryouts and stuff, and then they pull these guys in. You know, it’s really hard to do this. You don’t just wake up one morening and say ‘I’m gonna get this done today.’ It’s not happening. It takes a lot of time. And the more time you can stand around top talent, and be fed good or great material, the better off you are.”

On Shawn Michaels being the right fit for overseeing WWE NXT: “I think so. He’s as good as anybody else that I know. I can’t think of anybody that would be better.”

On advice to young independent wrestlers: “Get as many damn reps as you can, man. And when you do get a rep, make it mean something. Make it worthwhile, you know? Create. You have to be creating all the time. You got to be honing your skills, man. You got to make them sharp, sharp as a razor blade, man… Do what you have to do. I mean, you might turn up your nose in a $25 payoff but hey, guess what? While I was working full time I got some $25 payoffs.”

