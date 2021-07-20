Jake Roberts Says That He’s Signed a Two-Year Extension to Stay With AEW

Jake Roberts has re-upped with AEW, and will be there for at least the next couple of years. Roberts, who has been with AEW since March of 2020, told DDP in an interview that he’s signed a two-year contract extension with the company.

“Thanks to Tony Khan, when I originally signed with them, it was for a ten-week deal,” Roberts said (per Fightful). “In eight weeks, the guy comes along with some papers and is like ‘You need to sign these.’ ‘What for?’ ‘It’s your contract.’ ‘Dude, I only have two weeks left.’ ‘No, you have another year.’ A few weeks ago, I buzz Tony and say, ‘I have four weeks left, what do you want me to do?’ Next thing you know, he starts setting up my stuff and says, ‘You need to sign another piece of paper.’ I sign it again and after I signed it, I found it that is wasn’t for a year, it was for two years. He’s such a wonderful man. He gave me my love for wrestling back. It’s great to be part of it.”