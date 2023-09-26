Jake Roberts On Taking Steroids After Neck Surgery, Recalls Mid-South’s Steel Cage Matches

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer covered his run in Mid-South during August and September 1985. You can check out some highlights below:

On using steroids: “Yeah. There was a point in there after I had the neck surgery that I got really big. Maybe 1991.”

On the steel cage matches in Mid-South being rough: “It was more loose, but it still sucked. Yeah, it’s the way they had it set up, man. And it was just a cage around the ring. To me, the cage should be not inside the ropes, but on the very edge of the apron and then close it off there. But whatever reason, they went to that big square thing, which really sucked. Because you can’t hit that. You hit that very hard. You’re going to be hurting.”

On whether he got along with Bob Sweetan: “No, he was just an asshole, man. He just hated life, hated everything. And he wanted you to hate it, too. He was a miserable piece of s**t.”

