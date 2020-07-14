wrestling / News

Jake Roberts Posts About Undergoing Successful Surgery

July 14, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Jake Roberts AEW Dynamite

Jake Roberts underwent successful surgery this week, posting about it on Instagram and thanking Dr. Jason Lomboy, a urologist.

Jake noted last week that he was headed to Atlanta to have surgery.

“Thank you to @advancedurology for taking superb care of @jakethesnakeddt! GOOD TO GO! #mydocisbetterthanyourdoc #jasonlomboy #ddt #AEWDynamite #advancedurologyrocks #wwehof #dirtydetailstour #alonetogether”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jake Roberts, Ashish

More Stories

loading