Jake Roberts Posts About Undergoing Successful Surgery

Jake Roberts underwent successful surgery this week, posting about it on Instagram and thanking Dr. Jason Lomboy, a urologist.

Jake noted last week that he was headed to Atlanta to have surgery.

“Thank you to @advancedurology for taking superb care of @jakethesnakeddt! GOOD TO GO! #mydocisbetterthanyourdoc #jasonlomboy #ddt #AEWDynamite #advancedurologyrocks #wwehof #dirtydetailstour #alonetogether”