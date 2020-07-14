wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Posts About Undergoing Successful Surgery
July 14, 2020 | Posted by
Jake Roberts underwent successful surgery this week, posting about it on Instagram and thanking Dr. Jason Lomboy, a urologist.
Jake noted last week that he was headed to Atlanta to have surgery.
“Thank you to @advancedurology for taking superb care of @jakethesnakeddt! GOOD TO GO! #mydocisbetterthanyourdoc #jasonlomboy #ddt #AEWDynamite #advancedurologyrocks #wwehof #dirtydetailstour #alonetogether”
On way to atl. Surgery on Monday hopefully the last for a bit. Then Jax on Tuesday for AEW. Yippee!!!
— JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) July 10, 2020
