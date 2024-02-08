Jake Roberts On If He’d Support His Kids Wanting To Wrestle, What’s It’s Like To Bump

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about getting used to bumping, his kids getting into wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he would’ve been supportive if his kids wanted to get into wrestling: “I would be supportive, but I would take the hardline approach to it. Explain what you have to sacrifice, because I don’t think anybody realizes how much you have to sacrifice. Once you get into this business, it’s not something that you can do, you know, three hours a day and then put it in the closet and forget about it for the day. It doesn’t work like that. You’ve got to be on top of it 24/7, seven days a week, man. It’s got to be nothing but wrestling.”

On wrestling cardio being a different kind of cardio: “Absolutely, man, because of the bumps, you know. Taking a bump and getting back to your feet real quick. That first bump is a real experience. Kind of a wake-up call.”

On how quickly ring rust sets in: “I’d say four or five days, that’s it. You’re gonna lose something every day.”

On hitting the ropes for the first time: “Oh my god, hitting the ropes, brother? It tears your lats all to hell. The first time I did it, I was black, blue, green, purple. Green is a strange color to see on your body.”

