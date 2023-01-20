Jake Roberts Talks About How Much It Hurt Him To Deliver The DDT

In the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts spoke about the impact he received from delivering the DDT as his finishing maneuver for years. He noted that the move caused him a lot of pain.

He said: “To do a DDT hurt so bad. When I took that bump, it would just jar down my spinal column. Man, it just, a few times, my legs went numb. That was scary, you know, just for three or four seconds. But man, that three or four seconds seems like an hour.”

He also spoke about a particular incident in which he had to give the move to Ted Dibiase. He added: “It got to the point that I was in such pain that it was just crazy. I cradled [Dibiase]. I didn’t even do the DDT because the pain was just so unbelievable when I would do it and there was no getting around it and it was finally got to the point that Vince told me, ‘Go home and don’t come back until you’re well.’ He was genuinely pissed off at me.”

He noted that he later had neck surgery and was told he’d never wrestle again, but did keep wrestling for years afterward.