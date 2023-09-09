Jake Roberts Calls Terry Funk One Of the Greatest Ever, Thinks Bray Wyatt Had Much More To Give

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the late Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. Both men passed away in late August. You can check out some highlights below:

On Terry Funk: “Probably one of the greatest performers ever. Terry was just one of a kind, man. One of a kind, and he always gave 1,000% and went above and beyond what was expected of him. He was a trailblazer. He did things nobody else even thought about doing. And it’s my pleasure to have spent some time with him, and just a hell of a guy. He was a unique man and, wow. I just feel so blessed to have been around him at times. And it’s — just some of the things that he said to me were just so, so in tune with what was really going on. And sometimes some of the things he said were just hard to conceive. Just hard to bring up and make sense out of it, but then once you did, you’re like, ‘Holy s**t! Holy s**t, he’s right.”

On Funk’s legacy: “Anything he wanted, brother, it was there. It’s been a real rough week.”

On Bray Wyatt passing away after suffering a heart attack: “We lost one of the greatest new talents in Bray Wyatt. He had so much to give, and he had just gotten started. That one will be sorely missed for a long time. I want to put the word out to my friend Mike [Rotunda] and his brother, and let you know I love you, man. And so sorry. I’m so sorry this has happened to the family. I can’t imagine what else he had to give. He and I talked a few times about interviews and stuff, and I like to think that I helped him, and he didn’t need much help. He had it rocking.”

