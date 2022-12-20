Jake Roberts Thinks He’d Be Great Paired With Lucha Bros, Miro

Jake Roberts has been paired on-screen with Lance Archer in AEW, and he recently named some other talent he thinks he would have been good working with in Lucha Bros. and Miro. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked on the latest episode of his new Snake Pit podcast for AdFreeShows what other talent besides Archer he would have liked to manage. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Lucha Bros. and Miro:” “I think I’d have been great with them. There’s other people too. Miro. I think I’d have been good with Miro.”

On the idea of potentially being paired with Eddie Kingston: “Eddie works his ass off and I appreciate that.”

On who he would have loved to face in the ring from AEW: “FTR, but I’d want them in singles matches. I’d have liked to have done something with Chris Jericho. I think we could have done some stuff.”