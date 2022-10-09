Jake Roberts Thinks His Tag Team With The Undertaker Could Have Lasted Longer

In the latest episode of the DDT Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts spoke about his short-lived team with the Undertaker and why he thinks it could have lasted longer.

He said: “I think The Undertaker and I as a tag team could’ve done an easy six-month run with anybody and everybody. I think they missed out on that. I think we would’ve drawn a lot of money as a tag team. … We were unbeatable as a tag team. How the hell are you going to beat those f****** guys? I think the big problem with us, the reason they didn’t go with the tag thing, is that we would’ve been so unbeatable that would’ve turned him babyface too soon.“