Jake Roberts Thinks His Tag Team With The Undertaker Could Have Lasted Longer

October 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In the latest episode of the DDT Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts spoke about his short-lived team with the Undertaker and why he thinks it could have lasted longer.

He said: “I think The Undertaker and I as a tag team could’ve done an easy six-month run with anybody and everybody. I think they missed out on that. I think we would’ve drawn a lot of money as a tag team. … We were unbeatable as a tag team. How the hell are you going to beat those f****** guys? I think the big problem with us, the reason they didn’t go with the tag thing, is that we would’ve been so unbeatable that would’ve turned him babyface too soon.

