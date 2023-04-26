Jake Roberts Thinks Jim Cornette Belongs In WWE Hall of Fame

In the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts praised Jim Cornette and said that he thinks Cornette belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame. Cornette has worn many hats in his long career, including manager, commentator, booker and podcast host.

Roberts said: “I love Cornette. He’s there to make you think outside the box, and when you come to Jim Cornette, you don’t even look at the box. Absolutely, Cornette should definitely be in there. Whether he makes it or not I don’t know, but he should definitely be in there. He has contributed so much to wrestling. Say what you want to about Corny but he gets the job done.“