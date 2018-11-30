Jake Roberts Thinks WWE Should Treat Bray Wyatt Better

In an interview with The Asbury Park Press, Jake Roberts praised Bray Wyatt for his uniqueness but criticized WWE with how they have handled the character so far. Here are highlights:

On his Dirty Details tour: “I like to go into a place and talk to the people for a little while, do a meet and greet before the show, visit with them a little bit and see where their heads are at. And then I start the show and we kind of go off on different tangents man, try to tickle everybody. They’re going to hear the crazy stuff that we pulled on each other, the road stories; whether they happened in a hotel or it happened in a strip joint, you’re going to hear it. One thing is, they’re all true stories, so that’s a good thing. And the best thing about it is the statute of limitations has run out on all of them, so I’m good there. And I’m just grateful we didn’t have cell phones back then, man.”

On the current WWE product: “I don’t know what these guys today are doing, man. They need to do something different though. I don’t like some parts of the product these days. I know Vince (McMahon, WWE chairman and CEO) is very successful and cutting-edge or whatever, but I just don’t like the flavor it is today so I just kind of leave it alone.”

On Bray Wyatt: “I think he’s somebody that has something different to offer, and I just wish to hell they’d leave him alone and let him run with it instead of beating him down and jerking him back and forth. I mean, I get it man, they doing a different product now and all this, but you’ve got to take care of great talent man, and they’re not taking care of him, and I don’t understand why. But I’m sure they have a reason, and as long as it’s their company it’s their reason and they’ll do it when they want to. So I’ve got to stay the hell out of it, don’t I?”

On DDP helping him: “It was totally up to me to finally (get sober), it always is. But I’d been to rehabs and stuff and they hadn’t worked. So moving in with Dallas was a different way of attacking the same old problem, and thank God he was able to. I encourage anybody out there that’s suffering from any type of addiction or alcoholism: come on out to the show. Let me know you that you want to talk to me after the show, we’ll get you some place, sit down and I’ll see if I can’t help you get on the narrow path. It’s a lot more fun, it really is. You can have a good time sober.”