Jake Roberts Thinks Wrestling Should be on Hold During the Coronavirus Pandemic, Says AEW Took Care of the Talent at the TV Tapings

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, where he addressed wrestling promotions still putting shows during the coronavirus pandemic. Roberts thinks wrestling should be on hold right now, but he credited AEW for taping multiple shows, so wrestlers can stay home through most of the shutdowns. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Jake Roberts on if he saw WrestleMania 36: “No, I sure didn’t. It’s hard for me to watch because I miss it so much and I don’t like all of the things that people are doing now. Now I’m in AEW and I can voice my opinion and try to help guys go about it in a better way. With all of the guys flying the way they are, it’s short-term brother. I’m talking not only from watching, but don’t you wanna live longer [laughs]?”

Roberts on why the wrestling business needs to go on hiatus during the pandemic: “Just go home and stay there until this sh*t is gone. It sounds to me like AEW is doing that too. At the last taping they taped a lot of matches so you can do several weeks of shows. So, guys can go home and take care of business. Keep everybody safe. I’m at the age now that I am not going to let someone bully me into something I don’t want to do. I’m not gonna sit here and tell people, ‘Yeah, you can still get away with that’ because that’s horsesh*t. Every time somebody goes out and doesn’t do it, it just prolongs this thing we’re going through. I’m stuck in a damn hotel. I’m on the 16th floor of the Marriott in Atlanta and the restaurant is shut down. So, I’m having food brought to me.”

Roberts on how he and Tully Blanchard were both ringside for Dynamite during the coronavirus tapings despite being at an age where there’s a higher risk: “It was touch and go. They didn’t feel right about it and I will say that they really watched out for the guys. They had doctors to check people that were there. They talked to us about it and everything. They informed the guys and they really seem to care about what’s going on with you.”