Jake Roberts To Miss Tonight’s Dynamite Due To Illness

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Jake Roberts

In a post on Twitter, Jake Roberts announced that he will miss tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to illness, but stressed that it was not COVID.

He wrote: “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to appear tonight due to illness (not COVID). These days we all have to be on point. Looking forward to seeing everyone in two weeks. In the meantime, keep an eye on Lance for me on #AEWDynamite LIVE TONIGHT 8/7c on TNT

Jake Roberts, Joseph Lee

