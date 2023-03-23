Jake Roberts Says He Was Too Out of Shape To Work WrestleMania XII

Jake Roberts didn’t make an appearance at WrestleMania XII despite returning to WWE that year, and he recently explained why that was the case. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at the 1996 Royal Rumble and the 1996 King of the Ring finals but did not appear at that year’s WrestleMania PPV, and speaking during a WrestleMania XII watchalong on AdFreeShows, he says that it was because he wasn’t in a physical condition to do so.

“The biggest problem was I was out of shape,” Roberts said during the watchalong bonus video (per Wrestling Inc). “It was all on me. I was 40-50 pounds overweight.”

Roberts noted that he wished that he had asked for six months to get in shape instead of making his return at the Royal Rumble that year. Roberts, who was struggling with his sobriety at the time, was eventually released from WWE the year after.