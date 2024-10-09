Jake Roberts Trades Lance Archer To Don Callis Family For RUSH, Beast Mortos & Dralistico

Jake Roberts did a trade with the Don Callis Family on AEW Dynamite, sending Archer to the group for RUSH, The Beast Mortos & Dralistico. Tuesday night’s show saw Roberts and Callis announce the talent exchange, as you can see below.

Callis and Roberts revealed that Archer was heading to Callis’ group and Roberts stayed mum on his acquisitions until later in the show when RUSH, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico attacked Hologram and Komander, with Roberts watching from the stage.