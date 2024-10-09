wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Trades Lance Archer To Don Callis Family For RUSH, Beast Mortos & Dralistico
Jake Roberts did a trade with the Don Callis Family on AEW Dynamite, sending Archer to the group for RUSH, The Beast Mortos & Dralistico. Tuesday night’s show saw Roberts and Callis announce the talent exchange, as you can see below.
Callis and Roberts revealed that Archer was heading to Callis’ group and Roberts stayed mum on his acquisitions until later in the show when RUSH, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico attacked Hologram and Komander, with Roberts watching from the stage.
A talent exchange between Don Callis & Jake Roberts?!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @TheDonCallis | @LanceHoyt | @JakeSnakeDDT pic.twitter.com/Z2aF4CJAYy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024
Why is Jake "The Snake" Roberts out here? Who did he get in the trade?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@AEWHologram | @KomandercrMX | @JakeSnakeDDT | @RUSHTOROBLANCO | @dralistico_lfi | @Beast_Mortos pic.twitter.com/DVTiYMXReH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Suffering Compound Fracture To His Arm In Mid-South Wrestling
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood
- New Video Shows Solo Sikoa Telling Jacob Fatu ‘It’s Part of The Plan’ After The Rock’s Return
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood