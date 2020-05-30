wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Turns 65, AEW Wishes Him a Happy Birthday
– WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts celebrates his birthday today, turning 65 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday via Twitter, which you can see below.
Happy Birthday to the legend – @JakeSnakeDDT! pic.twitter.com/1pPTGOt63I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 30, 2020
