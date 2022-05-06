Jake Roberts Says He’s Undergoing New Hip Surgery Soon

Jake Roberts has revealed that he’s set to undergo another hip surgery soon. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his upcoming surgery during his appearance on Busted Open Radio on Thursday while promoting his appearance this weekend at 80s Wrestling Con. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On undergoing hip surgery: “When you’re getting to the age that I am, which is too old, you’re gonna have problems. Because your parts are breaking down. You know, if I’d have known I was going to live this long I would have taken better care of myself, but to tell you the truth, I’m about to get my third hip. There’s no warranty on those damn things, that’s bulls**t, but anyway. You have little issues here and there. Unfortunately, my mom gave me a few diseases that there’s no cure for in my lungs. I have to do a little oxygen here and there.

“But that’s OK, because in between man, I have such great days. Getting the opportunity to come to this 80s Con, where I get to see some of the guys that are still left, and there’s not a whole lot of those, unfortunately. But to see the guys, you know, it’s just a wonderful thing.”

On reconciling with a former partner: “More importantly, I’m going to bring a woman that I’ve been in love with, oh my god, forty years. She was a strong woman, and there was a time in my life where I was going down the danger street, and we had kids. She was strong enough to say, ‘look baby, I love you but, you’re not going to be around those kids when you’re like that. So you need to pack your s–t and go.’ So, we divorced 24 years ago. In the last year, we’ve gotten back together, which is an amazing story. I mean for all the crap that I did, for her to forgive me. Our love is so strong now.”