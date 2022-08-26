Jake Roberts Talks About Unrealized PPV Matches With Top Names In WWE

On a recent episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake Roberts talked about missing out on some matches during his career that certainly would have been memorable had they been allowed to occur (per Wrestling Inc).

“[Hulk] Hogan, [The Ultimate] Warrior, [Randy] Savage, any of those guys would’ve been great during the pay-per-view. Vince fired Warrior after SummerSlam and I was supposed to start the next night, and that was my big run and it ran out the door. And I will say this, for years, I hated Warrior for it,” Roberts said.

“2014 I finally got to see him again and I was contemplating attacking him from behind, of course, because I wanted to win, you know? And he beat me to the punch and opened his hands up and said, ‘Man, I screwed you over so bad. I feel so bad about that,’ and I melted … I couldn’t believe it, this guy was begging me for forgiveness … Unfortunately, three days later he was dead.”

You can listen to the complete podcast episode below.