Jake Roberts Gives Update To Fans After Heart Surgery

Jake Roberts’ heart surgery is done, and he provided an update to fans on social media. As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer was set to undergo undergo heart ablation surgery on Monday and he posted to his Twitter account today to give fans an update.

Roberts wrote:

“I’m out of surgery, recovering well, and feeling good. Appreciate everyone who prayed and gave their words of encouragement. Back in action again soon. #TrustMe”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Jake for a quick and full recovery.