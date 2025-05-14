wrestling / News

Jake Roberts Gives Update To Fans After Heart Surgery

May 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jake Roberts, DDP Image Credit: AEW

Jake Roberts’ heart surgery is done, and he provided an update to fans on social media. As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer was set to undergo undergo heart ablation surgery on Monday and he posted to his Twitter account today to give fans an update.

Roberts wrote:

“I’m out of surgery, recovering well, and feeling good.

Appreciate everyone who prayed and gave their words of encouragement. Back in action again soon. #TrustMe”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Jake for a quick and full recovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jake Roberts, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading