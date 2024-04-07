Jake Roberts Recalls Vince McMahon Admitting Wrestling Was Fake

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Vince McMahon publicly admitting wrestling was fake to take away from the authority of the state athletic commission. You can check out some highlights below:

On Vince McMahon’s admission: “Oh, I remember hearing it, man. And we’re all like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me?’ You know, when you look at it, you say, ‘Wait a minute. You’re doing this so you don’t have to have a doctor at ringside.’ Well, that’s not f**king good. You know, but the sad thing was those doctors, they had half of the word doctors; they were f**king veterinarians, wannabe doctors. Maybe they’d worked in the bathroom ambulance at one time. Things like that. They got paid a pretty good chunk of change, too.”

On it not being a bad thing for there to be doctors at the event: “No, it’d be a great thing, man. You know, that’s one thing I like about AEW, is they have a doctor present. And they take care of you, man. If somebody’s hurting, they got a chiropractor there waiting to adjust them. They’ve got a doctor there waiting to tell him what to do and where to go. So they check people out, you get to be cleared by the doctors to get back into the ring after a concussion or something. Or any type of injury, they make you go through hoops before you can get back in that room. Because lots of times, it’s — the doctor’s job to protect the athlete from himself. Because guys want to get back out there sometimes before they’re ready, you know? And that’s a shame. Yeah, I get it. I get why we do it. But it’s wrong. So AEW is doing it right.”

On kayfabe being broken: “I didn’t like it, man. To this day I still keep I still stay kayfabe.”

