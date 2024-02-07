Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Very Disgusting, But It Doesn’t Surprise Me’

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the latest in the sexual abuse and sexual trafficking allegations made against Vince McMahon from former WWE employee Janel Grant in a new lawsuit. WWE and John Laurnatis are also attached to the suit. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Vince McMahon allegations: “I did read it. And it was very disgusting, but it doesn’t surprise me. And that bothers me. For me to be able to say, ‘That doesn’t surprise me.’ It leaves me thinking, ‘Man, this is pretty disgusting s**t you’re looking at here,’ and it doesn’t even — you know, it doesn’t surprise me. You know, I believe the man is obviously partially insane. He’s drunk with power. He has been for a long time. And remember when you were doing the ‘Kiss Your Ass thing, you know? That was pretty shitty. To see and read that, and not be surprised by it makes me shake my head, man. Just so disgusting. And Christ, man. I just don’t get it.”

On the accusations: “It’s very unnerving, man. It just makes you sad, to think that there are people out there like that. You know? Here this girl, who was struggling just to make ends meet and just lost her parents in the worst place possible. And she’s played, you know?”

On not enjoying his time in Mid-Atlantic Wrestling: “No, it wasn’t [great]. It wasn’t for me, anyway. I just never got off the ground. And I was there for probably over a year. And just, a hard grind. Never having the door open for me, never having the opportunity to do anything different or exciting. Never having an angle shot on television. They shot a little bit, they started one with Ole and me and Piper. But they never followed it up. It was never a match. There was never bringing us together. So what was that for? So, unfulfilled dreams and promises.”

If you know someone who is being abused, or if you yourself a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with the National Sexual Assault Hotline.