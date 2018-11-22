Jake Roberts Jokes About Vince McMahon Using Growth Hormone to Maintain His Physique, Praises Vince for His Hard Work

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience. You can check out another video of the chat, where Roberts discusses WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, below.

Early in the video, Roberts recounts a similar story he told on WWE Story Time when he went to New York to meet with WWE Vince McMahon, who told him about wanting to bring him into WWF as Jake “The Snake” Roberts and have him wear lime green tights. Roberts stated, “That’s when Vince hit me with the, ‘You’re going to be wearing purple or lime green spandex.’ Which I said, ‘I ain’t no f***ing f*****, I ain’t wearing that s***.'”

When Joe Rogan talked about Vince McMahon’s jacked physique at 73, Roberts commented, “There’s something about growth hormone that just continues to work. He later added, There is nobody on this planet that works as hard as he does.”