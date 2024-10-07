Jake Roberts Wants To Do More in AEW, Says Lance Archer Is Underutilized

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic (Via Fightful), Jake Roberts spoke about his status in AEW, while also praising the work of Lance Archer for the company. Roberts re-signed with AEW back in March. Here are highlights:

On his AEW status: “It’s still going well, I’m still there. We’re just not doing much.”

On how he feels about the company: “I love it there. I love Tony Khan, man. Right now, he’s trying to do so much, he’s got a stable of wrestlers like no other.”

On if AEW has used Lance Archer properly: “Oh god no. No, they haven’t man. He can do so much, he’s probably the best big man in the business.”