Jake Roberts Warns Dustin Rhodes: ‘Lance Is Gonna F You Up!’

– AEW released a preview video for tomorrow’s Dynamite, which will feature a TNT Championship Tournament semifinal match featuring Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer. Archer’s manager, Jake Roberts, delivered a dire warning to Rhodes ahead of the matchup in the new preview video, which you can check out below.

Jake Roberts noted in the video, “I’m laying it out there plain & simple. Lance is gonna F you up!” He also added, “If you don’t walk away from this, you’ll be carried away from this.”

Tomorrow’s Dynamite will air on TNT. Here’s the current lineup:

* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinals: Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes

* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinals: Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes

* What does AEW World champion Jon Moxley have to say?

* Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt

* No DQ Match: Best Friends vs. Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian

* Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone on commentary