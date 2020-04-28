wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Warns Dustin Rhodes: ‘Lance Is Gonna F You Up!’
– AEW released a preview video for tomorrow’s Dynamite, which will feature a TNT Championship Tournament semifinal match featuring Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer. Archer’s manager, Jake Roberts, delivered a dire warning to Rhodes ahead of the matchup in the new preview video, which you can check out below.
Jake Roberts noted in the video, “I’m laying it out there plain & simple. Lance is gonna F you up!” He also added, “If you don’t walk away from this, you’ll be carried away from this.”
Tomorrow’s Dynamite will air on TNT. Here’s the current lineup:
* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinals: Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes
* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinals: Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes
* What does AEW World champion Jon Moxley have to say?
* Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt
* No DQ Match: Best Friends vs. Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian
* Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone on commentary
"I'm laying it out there plain & simple. Lance is gonna F you up!" – @JakeSnakeDDT
Which side do you choose?
Watch the TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Finals Match between @dustinrhodes & @lancehoyt tomorrow night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/b4DeVowyUB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 28, 2020
Have faith and do not worry about me this week. I am as focused as I've ever been. @AEWrestling #AEWDynamite This Wednesday night on @AEWonTNT 8pm EST. #TheNatural #TNTChampionship #SEMIS #TNTTournament pic.twitter.com/FOa0VmMX2P
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 28, 2020
