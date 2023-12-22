Jake Roberts On His Time In WCCW, Says David Was The Best Wrestler Among The Von Erichs

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in World Class Championship Wrestling, The Von Erichs, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WCCW paying $700 a week to talent: “You know, you take the $700 and you take $200 or $300 off of the top just for travel expenses — no, it wasn’t cutting it at all man.”

On whether he met David Von Erich: “Yes, I did. He was certainly the best one out of the bunch as far as wrestling talent goes. He knew what he was doing out there and he carried himself really well. Hell, everybody loved him, man. He was a good guy, man.”

On what he heard David passed away from: “I’ve heard it was an overdose also.”

On The Iron Claw as a finisher: “Well, it’s okay. It’s a finisher. But how many people can do it right all of a sudden? You got three or four people doing it, all the Von Erichs did it.”

On whether the tragedy of the Von Erichs is their legacy: “I don’t know how it couldn’t be their legacy. You know, to lose three sons, all suicides; I just don’t get it.”

