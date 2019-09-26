Various News: Jake Roberts Set for November Comedy Club Event, Job Man Memoir Details

– The White Plains Comedy Club has announced an event featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts on November 7. Here’s the official details:

WWE Hall of Famer, Jake The Snake Robert’s comedy style show, appropriately named Dirty Details Tour is hitting your town! Robert’s unleashes his roadstories and pranks played on his opponents. Take a ride thru backstage and behind the scenes of your favorite matches. Some of the most iconic matches in WWE history with Macho Man, Andre the Giant, Hacksaw Jim Duggan and many more. Whether you are a wrestling fan or not, this one of a kind story teller will have you wrapped in his coils begging for more! Meet the man and one of the biggest legends of WWE. Walk away with hysterical stories and a grin… Trust me!

– PWInsider reports that Tom Howard visited last weekend’s Championship Wrestling from Hollywood TV taping last weekend.

– A press release has been released on the upcoming book Job Man: My Life in Professional Wrestling, the book is a memoir by Chris Multerer and Larry Widen as Multerer’s work as a “job man” to help main event wrestlers look good in their era, such as Jake Roberts and Jerry Lawler. The full announcement is below.