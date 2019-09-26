wrestling / News
Various News: Jake Roberts Set for November Comedy Club Event, Job Man Memoir Details
– The White Plains Comedy Club has announced an event featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts on November 7. Here’s the official details:
WWE Hall of Famer, Jake The Snake Robert’s comedy style show, appropriately named Dirty Details Tour is hitting your town! Robert’s unleashes his roadstories and pranks played on his opponents. Take a ride thru backstage and behind the scenes of your favorite matches. Some of the most iconic matches in WWE history with Macho Man, Andre the Giant, Hacksaw Jim Duggan and many more. Whether you are a wrestling fan or not, this one of a kind story teller will have you wrapped in his coils begging for more! Meet the man and one of the biggest legends of WWE. Walk away with hysterical stories and a grin… Trust me!
– PWInsider reports that Tom Howard visited last weekend’s Championship Wrestling from Hollywood TV taping last weekend.
– A press release has been released on the upcoming book Job Man: My Life in Professional Wrestling, the book is a memoir by Chris Multerer and Larry Widen as Multerer’s work as a “job man” to help main event wrestlers look good in their era, such as Jake Roberts and Jerry Lawler. The full announcement is below.
MEMOIR STEPS INTO THE RING WITH ALL-STAR WRESTLING ‘BAD GUY’
Milwaukee, Wis. — Step into the ring with wrestler Chris “Curtis” Multerer as he and writer Larry Widen unmask the glitter and glam of professional wrestling and reveal the athleticism that made it all real in their 2019 memoir “Job Man” (ISBN: 978-0-87020-925-3, Paperback: $20). Published by Wisconsin Historical Society Press, “Job Man: My Life in Professional Wrestling” follows Multerer’s success as Milwaukee’s “heel,” the specially-trained “job man” who was hired to make a main event wrestlers like Jake “the Snake” Roberts or Jerry “the King” Lawler look good.
For 25 years, Multerer’s ring persona was the wrestler who bent the rules, cheated, and did everything he could to defeat his “baby face” (good guy) opponent. Through more than 700 matches, he suffered broken hands, cracked ribs, dislocated knees, and concussions while wrestling the likes of Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, and many others—famously including Victor, a 600-lb black bear.
Introduced with a foreword by Baron vonRaschke, aka “The Claw,” Multerer’s memoir provides a nostalgic recap of Sunday afternoons in the 1970s-80s when All-Star Wrestling glowed on Midwestern television sets. Between bouts, “Job Man” tells the entertaining life story of a ‘
