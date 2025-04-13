Jake Roberts Explains Why He Liked Being A Heel

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about heel vs. babyface, whether he had added pressure because it was WrestleMania 3 while working with Honky Tonk Man and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he had added pressure because it was WrestleMania 3: “I wanted to make the most of the moment because of, being WrestleMania 3 in front of all the people and hanging out with Alice Cooper. In high school, ‘School’s Out For Summer’ was the number-one song the year I graduated. And to have him in my corner just blew my mind.”

On not wanting to be a babyface in 1987: “Well, I still didn’t want to be a babyface. I just don’t like it, man.”

On liking being a heel: “I do more satisfying work. As a heel, you can go out there and you can go down any road you choose. But as a babyface, you gotta kind of get your parameters that you gotta follow. I got to kiss babies. What the f**k, are you serious? That’s not me, not at all.”

