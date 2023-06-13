Jake Roberts Explains Why He Wasn’t a Bret Hart Or Shawn Michaels Fan

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about a wide range of topics including his take on Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart during their time as main event stars. The AEW manager noted that he wasn’t a fan of either man. It all started when he was asked who was the better worker. You can check out some highlights below:

On why he wasn’t a fan of them: “Neither. What for? Better performer? Shawn. Bret just gets dull at times. His interviews aren’t up to par. I don’t think what they should be for what position he held. I think his interviews were poor at best.”

On their in-ring styles: “They were part of that era that quit selling things, you know, and just did everything. I will give it to Bret that he did wrestle a lot more than Shawn. Bret to me, I’m gonna get myself in trouble here. He just wasn’t a champion to me. There I said it. Neither one of them. Styles, size, everything, they were much smaller than what we’ve been accustomed to. Neither one of them looked like Bruno (Sammartino).”

On neither guy being a huge draw for WWE: “That’s what I think it was. Shawn didn’t set anything on fire either.”

