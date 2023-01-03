Jake Roberts Wishes AEW Would Use Him To Help Talent’s Interview Skills

Jake Roberts has a wealth of knowledge in wrestling, and he wishes AEW would use him more to help talent with their mic work. Roberts weighed in on the matter on the latest version of his Snake Pit podcast for AdFreeShows, and you can check out a couple of highlights belo9w (per Fightful):

On wanting to help AEW talent with their promos: “There’s not much interaction with the younger talent. There are a few guys at AEW that welcome me being there. Everyone is kind, don’t get me wrong, but that’s it. I’d like so much more. I wish AEW would use me in a position where I was helping people with interviews because I do know how to do that and I can certainly help a few people that are struggling, and there are a few that struggle. You can always get better on interviews, you’re never great.

“Dory Funk once told me, ‘If you ever think you had the perfect match,’ and this is how I feel about interviews, ‘then you should go backstage, take off your trunks, take off your boots, put them in a pile, spray lighter fluid and burn them. You don’t deserve to be in the ring anymore if you think you’ve had a perfect match. There is no such thing as a perfect match, you can always make it better.’ Same thing with interviews.”

On Jon Moxley: “I saw that he had command of the mic and knew what he was doing. He’s never asked me for help, and that’s okay too. He’s in a good spot and is handling it. He’s done a couple of interviews that I thought were unbelievably over the top good.”