Jake Roberts Says Wrestlers Not Protecting Finishers Is Wrong

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about not protecting finishers today and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Jake Roberts on wrestlers not protecting finishers today: “I have no idea why it’s like it is today, not protecting finishers. I think that’s so wrong. It’s so wrong. But they’re going to do what they’re going to do, I guess.”

On today’s wrestlers relying too much on false finishes: “I think what they’re doing is good, man. I mean, the false finishes are good. But you don’t have to destroy every finish though. You don’t have to destroy somebody else’s go-home. There’s no reason for that.”

On the most important match of his career: “I guess I’d have to say any match with Andre. Because if you didn’t come off right, he’s gonna kill you.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.