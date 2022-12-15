Jake Roberts Says Wrestling Is Missing Storylines, Says Talent Won’t Be Remembered In 10 Years

Jake Roberts sees problems with the current state of wrestling, noting that the presence of storylines and “good vs. evil” is missing today. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about today’s wrestling during an appearance on The Paradox of Sports, and you can check out some highlights below:

On wrestling starting to go downhill at the end of the 1990s: “Yeah, it was the greatest of the great during the ’80s and ’90s, you know. And of course, by the end of the 90s, all the great ones were on the shelf, and these new kids are trying to take over and they’re just not getting the job done. Because they don’t have characters, they don’t have that ‘It Factor,’ you know? You got to remember, Vince McMahon he went to every territory, and took their top talent and brought them all to the WWF. So how many years’ experience did all these guys have before we got there? I mean, I had 12 years in before I ever got there. Now these [people] are going to a wrestling school, coming out of it, and all of a sudden their on the main event of Raw and they’ve been in the business for a year. A lot of pressure to perform.”

On wrestling missing storylines: “They’re risking their lives by doing these things that men aren’t supposed to do at that size. For a 300 pound man to get up on that top rope and launch himself through a table, that’s not what wrestling is. Wrestling is about the good vs. the evil and they need to go back to that. Today you don’t even know who the good guy is, you know? You really don’t. Nobody pulls hair, nobody cheats. They just do horrible things to each other. But the baby faces are doing just as much as the the heels are. So what do you have there, but a jumbled-up mess. There’s no characters coming out of that. They all change so much every week, they change into something else that you don’t even know what the hell they’re doing, or why. That’s something they don’t explain anymore, why is this happening? And it’s a shame because that’s what wrestling is all about, it’s the storylines. And that’s what people miss.

On today’s talent: “The sad thing is, the people that are going to suffer is the talent that’s out there today. Because in 10 years, you won’t remember their damn names. Think about it. Look at all the these young kids that are coming up that are going out now, because they’re all busted up. I mean, The Hardy Boys are still there, but they’re they’re far from what they used to be, you know? They’re busted up, man. They can’t do that stuff anymore man. And the sad thing is, when they leave nobody will remember them. That’s really sad.”

