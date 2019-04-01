Jake Roberts Says WWE Matches Are Destroying Wrestling: ‘Nobody Sells a Damn Thing’

– Jake Roberts took issue with the current state of WWE toward the end of his recent appearance on Sam Roberts’ show, saying WWE is “destroying wrestling’ via their match style. You can see the full video below, with the comments coming at 29:42 after Sam Roberts asked the WWE Hall of Famer would be interested in working in a backstage role in WWE. Roberts replied, “Yeah, it just wouldn’t work for me, you know. I’ve got a real problem with it comes to speaking my mind. I call chickens**t chickens**t. I call a**holes a**holes.”

He then elaborated, saying, “I can’t do it, man. My belief in wrestling does not fit with what they are doing today. I feel they go out and destroy credibility, they destroy wrestling for that matter. I don’t like what the product is today. Nobody sells a damn thing. Everything’s a frickin’ high spot, the most dangerous wrestling hold today is the schoolboy. Beats more people than anything else. Are you f**king kidding me? Are you gonna tell me I can hit you with a sledge hammer but I can’t beat you with it. I gotta beat you with a god-damned schoolboy. What in the f**k is wrong with this? Look at what you’re doing, guys. Stop it. You’re making me sick. Quit pissing on the business that’s been so good to so many people, man. Fans love real good wrestling. And you can still go out and grab an arm and work a hold and still have one hell of a damn match. When’s the last time you seen somebody charge the ring? Well, it doesn’t happen anymore! Why? ’cause nobody believes the bulls**t they’re doing. Give it a break. What the hell, man?”

If you use the quotes in this article, please credit Sam Roberts’ notsam show with a h/t to 411mania.