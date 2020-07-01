Jake Roberts Discusses WWE Putting NXT Great American Bash Opposite AEW Fyter Fest, Says the ‘Fans Reap the Benefits’

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts ahead of tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest card. During the interview, he addressed WWE reviving the old WCW Great American Bash name again for tonight’s NXT card. NXT Great American Bash will be running tonight and next week opposite AEW Fyter Fest on TNT. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Jake Roberts on WWE running Great American Bash with NXT opposite Fyter Fest: “Well, they feel the heat. You know, competition is good for everybody. It makes people step up their game. Obviously, I’m gonna tell you who I’m going for – AEW and just because I want to. I think they have a good product. It’s a different product and different is good, especially with where WWE is and different is good. At the end of the day, competition is good because it just makes people go out there and work harder and that’s great for the fans. The fans reap the benefits of that.”

His thoughts on Lance Archer: “He’s a wonderful Christian man and he’s a bull. He’s got a lot of power. He reminds me of a young John Nord – The Berzerker – with the size and everything. He’s a little wiser than John was and he’s not a drinker or any of that. So, we get along really well and we’re about to go fishing in a couple of weeks so I’ll really get to know him then [laughs].”

On the recent loss of his friend Joe Case due to cancer: “He was a friend for 50 years for me and the last friend that I had from high school. We’ve been through a lot together. We’ve built race cars together and traded cars. He built me a wrestling ring that wound up at the WWE. They took my plans and they copied that ring for the rest of their rings. Of course, they didn’t pay us for it but that’s okay and I don’t give a damn.”

“Some of us are here on this planet to give and he was a giver. Some of us our takers but he was always a giver and he gave to everybody,” stated Roberts. “Every Christmas, he’d go down to the grocery store and get about 15 turkeys. He’d crank up the boiler he had and fryer and deep-fry turkeys for people that came by. ‘Hey, take a turkey with you!’ Just that kind of goofy guy. The funniest thing about him was that he would cut his hair and shave once a year. That’s it. It was like a spring-cleaning thing for him. Come June, he would cut all his hair off and shave his beard that he’d grow for another year. He was just that kind of guy.”