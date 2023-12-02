Jake Roberts Details His WWE Role In 1996, His Creative Process

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his role in WWE in 1996 behind the scenes and in front of the camera. You can check out some highlights below:

On his position in WWE in late 1996: “Helping with creative. And I was doing a lot. I was booking for a while, you know, doing television and stuff and I just didn’t fit in in the office, you know? I’m not an office guy. That and I had no skills with the computer, and everything was done by email then. So that was a bad sign. It told me that I wasn’t going to be there long. But I was there long enough to get my hands on Steve Austin.”

On his creative process: “Yeah. I have a notepad and write stuff down on ideas, interviews, all sorts of crazy s**t.”

On his schedule of wrestling and booking: “Doing both. Getting to the building at a regular time. The next day, I might be flying back to Connecticut. Go to Connecticut for six or seven hours, then go hit a house show. It did [burn him out]. It did. Kicked my ass.”

On eyeing an office job at this time: “Yeah, that’s what I wanted. But pretty quickly, I realized that I wasn’t going to last long in the office because I just didn’t like the atmosphere. I didn’t like what went on.”

On his issues with being in the office: “Yeah, there were a lot of those [groups in the office]. And then you had [Bruce] Pritchard. You know, he had [Jim] Cornette and I just didn’t fit in. Yeah, I didn’t hang with those guys. And I guess they thought that I was being an asshole or something, but I just don’t do that, you know? I didn’t want to play that game.”

