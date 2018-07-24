Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts Talks PCW Ultra, The Shield, Wrestlers Using the DDT, and More

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts will be doing a ‘Meet & Greet’ and hosting a ring psychology seminar at the upcoming PCW Ultra event- ‘Sound The Alarm’. Sportskeeda.com spoke to Roberts about a number of topics. Here are the highlights:

On Roberts’ workshop he’ll be conducting at PCW Ultra’s event: “I just like to go out there and share what I’ve learned over the years. Share it with the talent that is coming up and to do that, you got to get in front of people. Doesn’t matter if I’m doing wrestling or comedy, I put in 100% for whatever I do. And, I enjoy it. That’s the reason I do it.”

On what Roberts has been up to recently: “I’ve been doing my comedy shows a lot. I’m doing a lot of Comic Cons. For some reason, people want to talk to me for a while. I enjoy doing that. I like answering questions from fans and people there. Share some of my moments and some of my funnier stuff. I put that in my one-man show that I usually do. In my off time, I like to go fishing. I’m going fishing tomorrow with one of my children. We’re going to go out and fish for tuna!”

On other wrestlers using the DDT in the course of the match and not as a finisher: “It’s very foolish of them to do that. It’s the best wrestling maneuver ever invented. When they go out and do it, and the guy gets up, all you’re doing is telling people that- ‘When Jake Roberts did it, people didn’t get up. So Jake Roberts must be better’. And here’s the thing. I am better. I am smarter too. Better looking too but I don’t want to bring that up (Laughing). But they make the mistake of going out and doing all these things that mean nothing. And yes, the most important thing for anyone in any business is that anything you do should mean something. When you do things and waste things like they do, it just shows how young and just how ignorant they are.”

On how to get babyfaces over today: “Well, the reason they’re doing that is because they’re all doing the same thing. There are no individuals anymore. There’s no ‘this guy does this, this guy does that, that’s what makes him special, that’s what makes him different’. If you go out there and be a boring babyface, it’s no good. You got to go out there and make people think. I can’t even remember what I did but today it’s harder and harder to do because everybody’s doing everything. There’s no difference anymore.”

On his memories on working with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania: “They are all good. He came to me when he first came to WWE. I wanted to help him because I liked him. And help him I did. By doing the DDT, even though I didn’t cover him right away. That gave me my way out, my excuse, that I didn’t beat him because I didn’t cover him right away. So, if you watch those matches you’ll see I give him a DDT and don’t cover him. When I do cover him, he does kick out but there is a lot of time involved. But any time I was in the ring with Mark was a great time.”

On working with The Shield on RAW: “Oh, they’re alright. I’d like to spend more time with them. But it just didn’t happen that way, man. I wish that I can be around all the talents and help them. For me, it’s only right that I help them because so many helped me. It’s the only right thing to do.”