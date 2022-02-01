Jake Something Reveals Depression Battle, Shares Message of Support For Others

Impact Wrestling’s Jake Something has revealed that he’s had a lengthy battle with depression, and issued a statement showing support for others going through it as well. Something posted to his Twitter account with a statement talking about how he’s been fighting his depression for a long time and that it got worse after his father passed by suicide last year.

In the full statement, which you can see below, Something talks about how he’s been able to pull himself out of that through mental health treatment such as therapy and support from his friends and family, and gave a reminder to others going through their own mental health struggles that “you’re stronger than you know.”

“For so long, I’ve been fighting this depression and my own personal demons. For a lot of reasons. To cap it all off, last year my Father took his own life. I was left with a verbal suicide note over voicemail, from a call I ignored. Finding my Dad in the hospital, in a coma and sitting with him for days until the decision had to be made to pull the plug. The guilt, the pain, and my own mind consumed me. For so long I didn’t feel like me anymore. Waves of intense depression affected every part of my life. For the last few weeks, the last few days in particular, as I sit here right now I can finally say I feel GOOD. I finally feel like me again. Through therapy, journals, friends and family I finally feel like me. It’s been such a long road and there were so many times I didn’t think I’d pull through. I know there will be down days. I know there will be struggle. But I’m ready for what the world throws at me. Don’t give up. You’re stronger than you know.”

For whoever needs this: pic.twitter.com/Th0yFjVa9F — Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) February 1, 2022

If you are considering harming yourself, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Those in the UK can get help by calling the Samaritans helpline on 116 123.