Jake Something GoFundMe Started Following Bicep Surgery

Jake Something has started a GoFundMe to help with medical costs after undergoing bicep surgery. As reported, the TNA star suffered a torn bicep late last month and will be out of action after getting it fixed via surgery.

Something launched the GoFundMe which you can check out here. He wrote in the campaign summary:

Hello, I’m known professionally as Jake Something. I tore my bicep which required surgery to repair, and being uninsured the bills are crippling. To add to this, one of my dog’s named Leah had to get surgery on the same day as me. Surgery was a success for both of us! We’re on the road to recovery now. As reluctant as I am to even create this, I know it’s the best chance I have at clearing these fees. I also know that times are tough for everyone, so no worries if you’re unable to help. If you are able to help, I’d greatly appreciate it. Thank you!

Thus far the fundraiser has raised $3,370 of its $30,000 goal.

On behald of 411, our best wishes to Jake for a quick and full recovery.