Jake Something Says He’s Injured, May Need Surgery

Jake Something is going to be away from the ring for a bit due to an injury that will probably need surgery. The TNA star posted to Twitter to reveal the news on Tuesday, writing:

Wrestling Revolver announced that they are reluctantly stripping Something of the Revolver Remix Championship due to the injury, with a new champion to be crowned at Friday’s show.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Something for a quick and full recovery.

I have to go away for a while to heal up. Leah needs surgery, and I(probably) do too.

Thank you for all the love and support, especially to @deadlockpro for all their help. Please support that company, truly the best. pic.twitter.com/G3MwxR0mQE — Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) January 28, 2025