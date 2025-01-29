wrestling / News
Jake Something Says He’s Injured, May Need Surgery
Jake Something is going to be away from the ring for a bit due to an injury that will probably need surgery. The TNA star posted to Twitter to reveal the news on Tuesday, writing:
Wrestling Revolver announced that they are reluctantly stripping Something of the Revolver Remix Championship due to the injury, with a new champion to be crowned at Friday’s show.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Something for a quick and full recovery.
I have to go away for a while to heal up. Leah needs surgery, and I(probably) do too.
Thank you for all the love and support, especially to @deadlockpro for all their help. Please support that company, truly the best. pic.twitter.com/G3MwxR0mQE
— Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) January 28, 2025
[BREAKING]
Due to injury @JakeSomething_ will sadly be stripped of the @PWRevolver Remix Championship.
We will be crowning a NEW CHAMPION this Friday in Indianapolis at #RevolverSQUARE!
*MORE INFO COMING SOON*
PS: We love Jake and wish him a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/gsih1aM77Z
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 29, 2025