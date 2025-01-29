wrestling / News

Jake Something Says He’s Injured, May Need Surgery

January 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Jake Something is going to be away from the ring for a bit due to an injury that will probably need surgery. The TNA star posted to Twitter to reveal the news on Tuesday, writing:

“Jake Something is going to be away from the ring for a bit due to an injury that will probably need surgery.”

Wrestling Revolver announced that they are reluctantly stripping Something of the Revolver Remix Championship due to the injury, with a new champion to be crowned at Friday’s show.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Something for a quick and full recovery.

