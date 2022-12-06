Jake Something On His AEW Dark Experience, Not Rushing What’s Next For Him

Jake Something has made a couple of appearances on AEW Dark since he exited Impact Wrestling, and he talked about his experience there and what might be next for him. The Impact alum appeared on Wrestling Winedown for a new interview, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his AEW Dark experience: “I wouldn’t even say it’s a bigger caliber than Impact. Especially because the first couple times I went to Impact was when they used to tape at Orlando studios. And it’s the same location, so it feels like the first times I was at Impact, and it’s ran very similarly. It feels like that, and it felt good. I love Impact, it was like a little home, you know?

“But when I did Dark, it was really cool. Everyone was super respectful, and I had a lot of friends there anyways. And then even the people that I didn’t necessarily know, they were very respectful to me too. And it was just a good atmosphere. Everything felt good, you know, didn’t feel abrasive. S9metimes you know, [when] you go somewhere new, it can get a little abrasive. It didn’t feel like that to me. So that was good.

On what he wants to do next in his career: “I don’t even know, like I want it all, right? So I just want to make sure that I go wherever feels the best, and fits the best. Because I’m having a good time doing what I’m doing what I’m doing now, I like being able to do whatever I want. And you know, eventually I’ll sign something, but I don’t know what it’s gonna be. I love working with New Japan, I love doing all the independents, I love the little stuff I did with AEW. I love the stuff I did with Impact. WWE would be super cool. I’ve worked with a lot of people in WWE, you know? So I think that I have a lot of possibilities and I just don’t know what’s the right fit yet. But we’ll see what happens.”

On not trying to force something: “Yeah, like I’m not even rushing it. Because like, I have a lot of things on the horizon, a lot of little talks I’ve been doing. So I just kinda gotta see what feels right.”

