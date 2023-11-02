Jake Something & Rascalz Set For Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal

Wrestling REVOLVER has added some Impact stars to its Unreal show in Jake Something and The Rascalz. Sami Callihan’s promotion announced that Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Something will all be appearing at the November 16th show in Los Angeles, as you can see below.

The show air on FITE+ and part of the proceeds will be donated to Maui Wildfire Relief.

[BREAKING] "The RASCALZ"

Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz! Signed for 11/16 #RevolverUNREAL

Los Angeles, CA

LIVE on @FiteTV+ 🎟️ https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e (ALL TICKET SALE PROFITS DONATED TO LAHAINA WILDFIRE RELIEF.) pic.twitter.com/WQFfEsfnaf — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) November 2, 2023