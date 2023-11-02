wrestling / News

Jake Something & Rascalz Set For Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal

November 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Revolver Unreal Rascalz Image Credit: Wrestling Revolver

Wrestling REVOLVER has added some Impact stars to its Unreal show in Jake Something and The Rascalz. Sami Callihan’s promotion announced that Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Something will all be appearing at the November 16th show in Los Angeles, as you can see below.

The show air on FITE+ and part of the proceeds will be donated to Maui Wildfire Relief.

