Jake Something Makes Return On TNA Impact, Runs Off Mance Warner & Steph De Lander

Jake Something is back in TNA, making his return on this week’s Impact to chase off Mance Warner and Steph De Lander. Thursday’s show saw Something come out as Warner and De Lander were talking trash to Tommy Dreamer and Santino Marella.

Dreamer suggested that instead of his facing Warner, the moment was made for “something else” which turned out to be Something. He came down to the ring and Warner & De Lander high-tailed it out of there.

Something has been out of action since he suffered a torn bicep at a Deadlock Pro event in January, which forced him to vacate the DPW World Championship.