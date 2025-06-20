wrestling / News
Jake Something Makes Return On TNA Impact, Runs Off Mance Warner & Steph De Lander
Jake Something is back in TNA, making his return on this week’s Impact to chase off Mance Warner and Steph De Lander. Thursday’s show saw Something come out as Warner and De Lander were talking trash to Tommy Dreamer and Santino Marella.
Dreamer suggested that instead of his facing Warner, the moment was made for “something else” which turned out to be Something. He came down to the ring and Warner & De Lander high-tailed it out of there.
Something has been out of action since he suffered a torn bicep at a Deadlock Pro event in January, which forced him to vacate the DPW World Championship.
.@THETOMMYDREAMER has SOMETHING for @ManceWarner! @JakeSomething_ is BACK!
WATCH on TNA+: https://t.co/cF0F1ZLikj pic.twitter.com/Ay1QhDwnyw
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 20, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Brody King Gains Mainstream Media Attention After Wearing Abolish ICE Shirt on AEW Grand Slam Mexico
- Many Believe That Vince McMahon Will Eventually Return to Pro Wrestling
- Rachael Ellering Says There Was a ‘Divide’ In NXT Locker Room in 2019, Enjoys What She Has In AEW/ROH
- Fan Tried To Attack MJF At Hotel Following Last Night’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico