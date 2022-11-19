– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Jake Something discussed his time working some matches on AEW Dark earlier this year in May and June. Below are some highlights form Fightful:

Jake Something on his experience working in AEW: “I just shot some e-mails. I did the same thing I’ve been doing my whole career. If I wanted something to happen, I put myself in those situations. I jumped in every car I could. I sent every e-mail I could. Even when I got started with IMPACT, it was literally there was an open seat in a car and I drove 17 hours to Florida and I didn’t have anything booked, but then I was in a match with Bobby Lashley and then Bobby Lashley grabbed my arm and said, ‘Hey, let’s sign him.’ You’ve got to make opportunities for yourself. That’s just what I tried to do.”

On AEW having a good locker room and NJPW Strong being a good fit for him: “It was cool because it doesn’t matter where you’ve been, eventually you’re gonna step into a new area. Even if I’ve been around pretty much that whole locker room anyway, it’s their area, right? So when I walked in, you don’t know what you’re going to get. But when I walked in everyone showed me a lot of respect. It was very cool and there was a lot of people who were super welcoming and inviting. I’ve got a lot of friends there. It was really cool. It felt good. I think of all the places I’ve been so far though, IMPACT felt like a home, but New Japan right now feels like a good fit. Everything feels really good there.”